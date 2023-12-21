Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 612 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

