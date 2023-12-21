Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 6,680 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

GWX stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $693.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

