WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Mizuho

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEC. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.