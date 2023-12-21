WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Mizuho

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.8 %

WEC stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,074,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

