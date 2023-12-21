Wedbush Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $177.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $162.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $2,977,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $482,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $4,176,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.