Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a report issued on Sunday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.88 per share.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $146.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 12 month low of $88.42 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.25.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $61,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $39,991,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.