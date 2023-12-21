Wedbush Lowers Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $92.00 price objective on the stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.50.

Get Masonite International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Masonite International

Masonite International Stock Down 5.8 %

DOOR stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.94. Masonite International has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.