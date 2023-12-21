Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $149.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $127.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

