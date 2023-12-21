Wells Fargo & Company Raises Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $213.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.90 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

