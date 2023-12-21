Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. Research analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

