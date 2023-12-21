Western Union (NYSE:WU) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WU. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Western Union alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WU

Western Union Trading Down 1.6 %

WU stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.