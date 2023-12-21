WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

