Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.32.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $252.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $258.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.