Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.32.
WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $48,000.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
