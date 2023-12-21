WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.87

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 39515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 319,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

