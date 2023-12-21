Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.11.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $134.98 on Monday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.53.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,923,000 after buying an additional 59,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

