Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after acquiring an additional 417,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,850,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WK opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.12. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Workiva

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.