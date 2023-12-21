XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. XPO has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,499 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after purchasing an additional 688,409 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.