Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 323,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 147,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

