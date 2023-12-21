Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.37. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.