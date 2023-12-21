Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 186 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ANET opened at $233.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average is $187.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $240.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
