Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 186 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ANET opened at $233.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average is $187.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $240.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.