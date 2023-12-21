ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.93.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.