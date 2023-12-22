10,585 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.19 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

