11,684 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

