12,040 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in CBRE Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $91.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

