18,900 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

