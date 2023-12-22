26,131 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

