29,010 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

