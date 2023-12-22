3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

