9,070 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

