9,738 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $145.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.89.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.