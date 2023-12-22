AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.44. The company has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
