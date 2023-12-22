Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $365.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $333.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $349.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.21. The stock has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $349.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

