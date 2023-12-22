Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.48.

Shares of AAV opened at C$8.58 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.14.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.014944 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

