AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 6,571 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

