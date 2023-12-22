Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.52.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,396 shares of company stock worth $114,276,032. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.00. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

