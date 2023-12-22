Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.84.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of AKAM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 246,839 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

