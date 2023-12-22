Alwyn Vorster Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) Stock

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD – Get Free Report) insider Alwyn Vorster purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,067.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Arrow Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold and iron deposits. The company holds 33.3% beneficial interest in the Simandou North Iron project comprising exploration permit 22967 located in northern end of the Simandou Range. It also holds 100% interest in the Boulsa project including one tenement; the Divole East and West project comprising 4 tenements located; and the Hounde South and Nako project consisting of 3 tenements located in Burkina Faso.

