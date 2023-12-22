Alwyn Vorster Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) Stock

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD – Get Free Report) insider Alwyn Vorster purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,067.11).
Arrow Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Arrow Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Minerals
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.