American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $185.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $448,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.