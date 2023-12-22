American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
