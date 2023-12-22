American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

