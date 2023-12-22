Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $13.98

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $14.28. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 82,167 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMLX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $941.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.