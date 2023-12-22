Analysts Offer Predictions for First Solar, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

FSLR opened at $170.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.65. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,481 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after purchasing an additional 308,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

