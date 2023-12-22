Analysts Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Target Price at $27.64

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $240,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 386.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 99,555 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth $25,820,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 113.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 820,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

