Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price at $15.86

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.93.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Cara Therapeutics Price Performance
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 764,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 610,395 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,385.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 631,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 588,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
