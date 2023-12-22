Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $35.84

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

