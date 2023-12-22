Analysts Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $146.56

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $134.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

