Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $349.82

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.18.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of MOH opened at $358.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $384.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

