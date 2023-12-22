Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) PT at $75.57

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

