Analysts Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $33.40

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $413,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

