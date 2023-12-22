Analyzing Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jaguar Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus price target of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 85.30%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 12.20% 7.53% 5.73% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $142.50 million 0.74 $21.44 million $0.22 6.09 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$93.57 million $0.23 28.39

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

