Analyzing Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Pfizer and Alkermes are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Pfizer has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkermes has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pfizer and Alkermes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 0 11 5 0 2.31 Alkermes 0 3 4 0 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

Pfizer currently has a consensus price target of $40.35, indicating a potential upside of 42.56%. Alkermes has a consensus price target of $32.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Pfizer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pfizer is more favorable than Alkermes.

This table compares Pfizer and Alkermes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $68.54 billion 2.33 $31.37 billion $1.83 15.47 Alkermes $1.59 billion 2.89 -$158.27 million $1.24 22.22

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Alkermes. Pfizer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Alkermes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pfizer and Alkermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer 15.30% 16.72% 7.95% Alkermes 13.50% 11.41% 6.40%

Summary

Pfizer beats Alkermes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Myovant Sciences Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Valneva SE; BioNTech SE; and Arvinas, Inc., as well as strategic partnership with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited to launch a local brand of the COVID-19 oral therapeutic treatment Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir in China, and a collaboration with Carrick Therapeutics Limited. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; ARISTADA INITIO for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence, and LYBALVI, an oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; and nemvaleukin alfa, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid the activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements primarily with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. The company also offers proprietary technology platforms to third parties to enable them to develop, commercialize, and manufacture products. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

